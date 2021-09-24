Release Date, Cast, Plot, and More for the Animated Film “Super Mario”

The English language cast roster for the upcoming Super Mario animated film, as well as its North American release date, have been announced.

These details come from Shigeru Miyamoto, the famed game designer (and Mario’s original creator), who spoke about the long-awaited project on Thursday’s Nintendo Direct show.

While we don’t have an official story summary yet, we do know that Illumination, the studio behind Despicable Me, Minions, and The Secret Life of Pets, is producing the film. This time around, Nintendo gets some control, which is a huge difference from the 1993 live-action version of Super Mario Bros. (an extremely loose adaptation that the video game company had very little to do with).

If you haven't seen the iconic box office flop, it didn't bear much relation to the source material. The Mushroom Kingdom was depicted as a subterranean, Blade Runner-esque metropolis overrun with gloopy fungus, and King Koopa was reduced to a man with a forked lizard tongue. Yoshi was transformed into a realistic-looking velociraptor. Mario didn't even like to jump, according to the movie.

Because Nintendo is more involved in this new film, it will almost certainly be more authentic to the games. During the broadcast, Miyamoto discussed his role in the development, noting, “This is a really collaborative project between Illumination and Nintendo.” We’ve all come up with a lot of various ideas, and I’m enjoying a creative process that’s a little different from producing games.”

Release Date for the Animated Film ‘Super Mario’

Miyamoto said in the Nintendo Direct that the Super Mario animated film will be a feature-length cinematic release.

It will be released in theaters during the 2022 holiday season. It will be released on Wednesday, December 21 in North America, but no date has been set for Japan, Europe, or any other country.

Cast of the Animated Film “Super Mario”

The English language cast for the animated film was also unveiled by Miyamoto during the Nintendo Direct.

