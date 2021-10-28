Release Date, Cast, and Plot of Claire Foy’s New Drama “A Very British Scandal”

Following the enormous success of A Very English Scandal, A Very British Scandal will tell the story of Margaret Campbell, Duchess of Argyll, a British socialite.

Margaret married Ian Douglas Campbell, 11th Duke of Argyll, in March 1951. They were married for 12 years until separating in 1963 due to rumors of adultery in their relationship.

Margaret earned the moniker “Dirty Duchess” after becoming entangled in a tumultuous divorce that turned into a notable sex scandal in the 1960s.

When Is a Very British Scandal No Longer a Scandal?

A Very British Scandal will be released in the United Kingdom in late 2021 and in the United States in early 2022.

A Very British Scandal, like A Very English Scandal, will premiere on BBC One and the BBC iPlayer in the United Kingdom.

After the series concludes in the United Kingdom, A Very British Scandal will be available on Amazon Prime for fans in the United States and around the world.

You must have a UK TV license or be an Amazon Prime user to watch A Very British Scandal.

After a 30-day free trial, you can subscribe to Amazon Prime Video for $8.99.

Who’s among the cast of a very British saga?

Margaret Campbell, Duchess of Argyll will be played by Claire Foy of The Crown.

The 11th Duke of Argyll will be played by Paul Bettany, who is most known for his role as J.A.R.V.I.S./VIsion in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Julia Davis, who starred in Sally4Ever, will play Maureen, Marchioness of Dufferin, and Ava, a member of the Guinness dynasty.

Amanda Drew (The Trial of Christine Keeler), Richard McCabe (Harlots), Tim Steed (The Death of Stalin), and Katherine Manners (War & Peace) also star in the series.

Richard Goulding of The Crown will also star in the series alongside Jonathan Ris of Sherlock, Oliver Chris of Trying, Camilla Rutherford of Phantom Thread, and Phoebe Nicholls of The Elephant Man.

What Exactly Is A Very British Scandal?

A Very British Scandal is produced by the same people who brought you A Very English Scandal, which chronicled the fall of Liberal MP Jeremy Thorpe (Hugh Grant) after his romance with teenage model Norman Josiffe, also known as Norman Scott (Ben Wishaw).

