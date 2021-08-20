Release Date and 2021 Line-Up for ‘Married at First Sight U.K.’

Season 6 of Married at First U.K. will follow eight couples as they prepare to marry for the first time. After a “lifelong commitment” ceremony, the couple’s true love for one another will be put to the ultimate test after the honeymoon, when they will move in together and live alongside their fellow couples.

The Married at First Sight U.K. couples, like the Australian version, will attend regular dinner parties where their relationship will be scrutinized by relationship experts and other couples. They will next attend commit ceremonies to decide if they want to stay in their relationship or end it completely.

When will the UK version of Married at First Sight be released?

Married at First Sight U.K. will premiere on E4 in the United Kingdom first.

On August 30 at 9 p.m., the much-anticipated new series will premiere.

There are 21 episodes, which are broadcast on E4 every weeknight.

If you chance to miss an episode of Married at First Sight U.K., don’t worry; each episode will be available to stream on All4 immediately after it airs on E4.

The U.K. edition of Married at First Sight has a worldwide following, similar to the Australian version, although fans outside of the U.K. will have to wait a bit longer for the series to arrive.

Married at First Sight usually airs on Lifetime and Hulu in the United States, so the UK edition should be available on both platforms in the coming weeks.

Hulu and Lifetime have been contacted for more information by this website.

The UK cast of Married at First Sight The Bridesmaids

Adam is 26 years old.

Adam, a Doncaster-based electrician and gym fanatic, is looking for someone with attractive eyes and a natural beauty.

Ant is 28 years old.

According to Ant’s official Married at First Sight U.K. profile, he works in business development and is frequently the “focus of attention” in every room.

Daniel is 27 years old.

Daniel, a Northern-Irish heartthrob, is looking for someone with whom he can share his enthusiasm for hiking, meditation, and the outdoors.

“Married At First Sight U.K. is a significant experience and quite nerve-racking in many respects, but it is something that will help me to modify my pattern in terms of relationships,” Daniel remarked ahead of the series launch. This is a condensed version of the information.