Relationships of Prince Harry: From Family Feuds to Celebrity Friendships and Meghan Markle

Prince Harry was born into privilege and spent his early years in a seemingly happy family that the British public adored, but his parents’ tumultuous divorce and his mother’s sudden death when he was just 12 years old set the tone for a turbulent future.

With Prince William in position to inherit the throne from Prince Charles, who in turn would replace Queen Elizabeth II, the Duke of Sussex grew up as the “spare” younger brother.

Harry has spoken about painful childhood recollections of paparazzi harassing Princess Diana in front of him and William, as well as the impact his mother’s death in a car accident in Paris in 1997 had on his life.

He has recently praised his partner Meghan Markle with assisting him in realizing he needed professional help to handle those emotions.

However, Harry and Meghan’s own story has been defined by their disagreements with the British press, which they claim is racist.

The duke claims he sought assistance from his family in dealing with the press but was treated with “complete neglect.”

Other likely elements in his tumultuous relationship with his family, according to a royal historian, include a spat with Prince William over bullying charges against Meghan.

The Sussexes eventually decided to leave their royal duties and relocate to the United States, where they have Netflix and Spotify contracts.

Harry is now focusing on family life and a variety of new projects through their Archewell Foundation after a career as a soldier.

Princess Diana and Prince Harry

The loss of his mother and the resentment he claims he still feels against the media have had a significant impact on the duke’s life.

Harry and William were compelled to walk behind her coffin at her funeral at Westminster Abbey in the days after her death.

During his Apple TV docuseries The Me You Can’t See with Oprah Winfrey, he spoke movingly about the horrible incident.

“I didn’t want the life when my mother was taken away from me at the age of 12, shortly before my 13th birthday,” Harry stated. I’m sharing my pain over my mother’s death with the rest of the world.

“For me, the sound of the horses’ hooves pounding on the red brick of The Mall was the most vivid memory. This is a condensed version of the information.