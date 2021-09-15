Regina Hall discusses the latest twist in “Nine Perfect Strangers” and her feud with Nicole Kidman.

There are spoilers ahead for Episode 7 of Nine Perfect Strangers.

In the most recent episode of Nine Perfect Strangers on Hulu, the season-long mystery of who has been threatening Masha was seemingly solved.

For the majority of the perfect strangers at Traquillum House, “Wheels on the Bus” proved to be a significant episode, but one of them exposed themselves to be Masha’s longstanding tormentor.

This website chatted with Regina Hall, who portrays Carmel Schneider in the Hulu drama, about the most recent episode and what to expect from the finale.

If you haven’t seen Episode 7 of Nine Perfect Strangers yet, do so immediately before continuing on.

In Nine Perfect Strangers, who has been threatening Masha?

Carmel attacks Masha in the current episode, and as we learn at the end of “Wheels on the Bus,” we know exactly why she did it.

Carmel showed up at Tranquillum House in Episode 6 to get to know Masha, the lady who slept with her husband. The two dismiss this knowledge, but the conclusion of Episode 7 shows that Carmel (in disguise) shot and nearly murdered Masha previously.

“It’s a lot of joy to surprise people and have them care about what she’s been through,” Hall told This website.

Now that we know Carmel isn’t just another one of the nine perfect strangers, Hall argues the character’s value adds to the overall experience.

“It gives it a unique flavor. When I first read the script, I thought to myself, “Oh my God, if that doesn’t work, it affects so many things.”

Fortunately for Hall, there have been numerous signs of Carmel’s instability and aggression, ranging from a prolonged sneer at Jessica to tackling Lars to stabbing a table at the sound of a Beatles song. The issue, Hall confesses, was not giving away too much about her character all at once.

"Carmel offers such a wide range of emotions. When I signed up, I think I read the first two or three episodes, but I thought to myself, "What did I sign up for?" "I was pretty afraid to figure out a method to make all the layers that are there and you know, there is," Hall continued.