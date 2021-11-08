Regeneron makes a claim COVID patients benefit from its monoclonal antibodies, which provide long-lasting immunity.

The CEO of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, located in New York, said Monday that the company’s anti-viral cocktail can defend against COVID-19 in a similar way to a vaccination, but in a way that is more favorable to patients with impaired immune systems.

Dr. Leonard Schleifer, in an interview with CNBC, revealed that Regeneron’s data for its single-dose antibody cocktail showed that it reduced the chance of contracting COVID-19 by roughly 92 percent for two to eight months. Schleifer claims that this mixture can treat mild to moderate COVID symptoms while reducing the likelihood of hospitalization in high-risk patients.

In August, the FDA changed Regeneron’s current Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) designation for its REGEN-COV therapy, but it made it plain that receiving the cocktail was not a substitute for vaccination. Schleifer did not dispute this, but emphasized his company’s product’s efficacy as a powerful treatment for patients infected with the virus.

“Vaccines are the best approach to protect people on a population basis – they’re cheap and you can create billions of doses,” Schleifer added. “However, our research now shows that antibodies are the most important role in the sense that they are sufficient.” “It’s possible that you won’t require the cellular immunity.” It may add anything, but antibodies based on these facts are adequate to protect you from COVID-19.” The COVID-19 cocktail developed by Regeneron uses monoclonal antibodies to target a spike protein in COVID-19 that inhibits the virus from infecting additional cells. These antibodies “mirror the immune system’s ability to fight off dangerous microorganisms,” according to the FDA, and they can be especially effective for those who are immunocompromised or at high risk of COVID-19 exposure.

The FDA granted Regeneron an EUA for its COVID-19 combination in November of last year, but it gained widespread notice after it was used as an experimental treatment for former President Donald Trump after he got the virus last year.

However, Schleifer stated that he does not believe Renergon is currently capable of producing enough antibodies at an affordable price to be used as widely as vaccines, but that it may be supplied as an alternative.

In recent weeks, several COVID-19 therapies have gotten a lot of attention.

Pfizer announced results on Friday showing that pairing its COVID-19 antiviral pill with an HIV medicine to extend immunity reduced the chance of hospitalization by nearly 89 percent for high-risk patients. Merck also released findings on an antiviral in October.