Regardless of vaccination status, Governor Pritzker has issued an indoor mask mandate for the state of Illinois.

As the spread of the COVID-19 Delta variant continues to strain hospitals across the state, Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker announced Thursday the reintroduction of a statewide indoor mask mandate.

The mask rule, which applies regardless of a person’s immunization history, takes effect on August 30, according to a press conference held by the Democratic governor on Thursday.

While Pritzker believes that immunization against COVID-19 is the “most effective” approach to keep people out of hospitals during what he calls a “pandemic of the unvaccinated,” he also believes that masks are required to help halt the virus’s spread in Illinois.

“Masks are effective. He stated, “Period.”

According to data from the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH), approximately 76 percent of Illinoisans had received at least one vaccine dose by August 25 and nearly 59 percent were fully immunized. Pritzker stated Thursday that Illinois is “proudly the most vaccinated state in the Midwest,” but that vaccination rates vary greatly by county, with six of the state’s 11 regions reporting fully vaccinated rates below 60%.

According to him, the seven-day rolling average of ICU bed availability in southern Illinois was 3%. ICU capacity is an issue in six of the state’s eleven regions. As of Thursday, those six regions were below a 20% ICU threshold, according to Pritzker.

“Unfortunately, our current immunization levels are insufficient to mitigate the severity of Delta variant hospitalization surges in some areas,” Pritzker stated. “Hospital officials are asking for more aid to deal with the large number of new patients, practically all of whom have opted not to receive the life-saving vaccine,” says the article.

Pritzker announced increased immunization requirements for teachers and employees in P-12 schools, as well as students and personnel at higher education institutions, in addition to the reintroduction of Illinois' indoor mask mandate. Workers in hospitals, nursing homes, urgent care centers, and doctors' offices would be affected.