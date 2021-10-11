Regardless of socioeconomic status, minority children are more likely to die after surgery.

According to a new study, minority children are more likely than white children to die after surgery. According to the researchers, this demonstrates that the “wealth advantage” does not apply to minorities.

The researchers examined the post-surgical death rate of children in a “first-of-its-kind” study presented at the Anesthesiology 2021 Annual Meeting, according to a news release from the American Society of Anesthesiologists. They evaluated the surgical outcomes of white children and minority children in different socioeconomic status (SES) levels at a 1:1 ratio using data from 2006, 2009, and 2012.

Based on the median household income of the ZIP code in which they live, the children’s SES was classified as high, high/middle, low/middle, or low.

“They compared the surgical outcomes of 79,280 Black children to 79,280 white children, using the same 1:1 ratio to compare white children to Native American children (5,344), Asian children (17,508), and Hispanic children (116,125),” according to the group.

Surprisingly, the researchers discovered that minority children were more likely than white children to die following surgery, independent of their socioeconomic status. According to the group, Black children in the three lowest economic quartiles were 1.5 times more likely than white children in the same quartiles to die after surgery. Even if Black children in higher income quartiles had a lower risk of death than Black children in lower income quartiles, the difference was not “statistically significant.” In addition, children from other minority groups showed a similar pattern.

“Given that minority children, particularly Black and Hispanic children, are more likely to be born into poverty than white children, the common narrative is that the disparity in SES is a primary reason for the racial disparity in the rate of post-surgical death,” said study lead author Brittany L. Willer, M.D. of Nationwide Children’s Hospital in Columbus, Ohio, in a news release.

For example, in the United States, “stark and persistent” racial health disparities include chronic health issues and health coverage, with minorities being more likely to be uninsured than non-Hispanic white Americans. The findings of the study, however, suggest that having a higher SES — even being in the wealthiest income category — did not contribute to a reduction in excess death risks among minority groups, according to the organization.

