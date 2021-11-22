Redditor’s Brother Accused Them of ‘Forcing Girlfriend to Get Abortion’ Receives Support from the Internet.

After explaining that they wouldn’t be able to live with the couple if they had their baby, a Redditor was accused of “pushing” their brother and brother’s girlfriend to have an abortion.

Nlwile3f stated why they let their twin brother, “Zack,” and his girlfriend, “Kat,” move in with them in a post on Reddit’s “Am I the A**hole” topic.

“I just told them to chip in when they can, and as long as I’m not paying for their food or anything like that, it’s fine for now,” the Redditor explained.

The living situation was good, and Nlwile3f mentioned that Zack and Kat planned to move out once Zack graduated, which was expected in 2023.

“Now that wasn’t much of an issue to me because they don’t really have someplace to go,” the Redditor added, “and I absolutely see not wanting to move back in with [our]parents.” “The trouble is [sic], they just told me they were pregnant about a week ago.” Although they were delighted for Zack and Kat, Nlwile3f stated, having a kid in the same environment would be tough because the Redditor suffers from sleeplessness.

They added, “A crying infant would absolutely make my life hell on Earth.”

Insomnia is a sleep condition, according to the Mayo Clinic. Difficulty falling asleep at night, not feeling well-rested after a night’s sleep, and daytime weariness or sleepiness are only a few of the symptoms listed.

Although many adults have insomnia for a short period of time, sleeplessness in other persons can linger for months or even years.

Nlwile3f met with Zack and Kat to discover more about their intentions after finding they were expecting a child.

“When I inquired what they planned to do, they claimed they were going to keep it since Kat doesn’t believe in abortion and they think they’d make amazing parents [which they would, they’re great people],” the Redditor stated in the post.

The communication stopped that evening, but Nlwile3f inquired about the couple’s plans for living arrangements once the baby was born the next morning, and they confirmed that they were aware of their sleeping predicament. Zack and Kat stated that they had nowhere else to go. This is a condensed version of the information.