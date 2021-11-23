Redditors argue on which of our “deep-seated” beliefs are actually myths.

A viral Reddit article has sparked a debate about which commonly held ideas are actually “myths,” ranging from the ridiculous to the serious. The question, asked by the anonymous Redditor u/Sera0Sparrow, has nearly 30,000 upvotes and over 19,000 comments as of this writing in the “AskReddit” thread.

“What is definitely a fiction but is deeply established in our society?” asked u/Sera0Sparrow on Tuesday. The question elicited a wide range of responses.

In the top-voted comment, u/SofaSurfer9 said, “The belief that touching a fawn or a baby bird will cause the mother to abandon it.” Indeed, the oft-repeated adage is a hoax, with many Redditors suspecting it stems from a desire to dissuade youngsters from harming wildlife. “As a child, my father told my brothers and me this, and I was always afraid of being near newborn birds. Later, he explained that he didn’t want us to hurt the bird “u/JamnJ27 has been noted.

Meanwhile, Redditor u/didnsignup4dis pointed out that waiting 24 hours before reporting a missing person is also a myth, which many blame on fictional TV episodes and movies. “Report it if you truly believe someone is missing,” they stated. “The sooner a missing person report is submitted, the more likely the person will be discovered.” Though waiting periods to notify missing people were historically standard, law enforcement has abandoned the practice. Rather, reporting a missing person as soon as feasible is urged.

“Leaning your head back for a bloody nose,” u/ELpork added, directing the discussion toward medical myths. When faced with a nosebleed, the natural instinct is to tilt one’s head back to stop the blood flow, according to VeryWell Health. This, on the other hand, can cause blood to stream down the back of one’s throat, leading in “nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea.” “Tilt your head forward so the blood can flow freely out of your nose, then gently pinch your nose together,” u/ShiraCheshire recommended. “Letting the blood flow keeps it out of your lungs…or your stomach…and squeezing the ruptured vessel helps it clot.” Another commonly held belief, this time about food, was debunked by Redditor u/Vaivaim8, who stated that “MSG is hazardous” and that “East Asian cuisine is horrible because of MSG.” Instead, it is the stigmatization of. This is a condensed version of the information.