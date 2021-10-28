‘Red Table Talk’: Inside Gwyneth Paltrow’s Conversation With Jada Pinkett Smith

Jada Pinkett Smith, together with her mother, Adrienne Banfield-Norris, and her daughter, Willow Smith, host Red Table Talk, a Facebook Watch show in which she interviews a variety of celebrities and delves deeply into their lives.

Pinkett-Smith invited actress Gwyneth Paltrow to the table on October 27 to discuss all things sex following the premiere of her show Sex, Love, and Goop, and boy, did they go deep.

The discussion quickly turned to their own lives, namely how they teach their children about sex and how they learned about it during their own sexual awakenings.

When sex instructor Jaiya arrived, however, the heat was ramped up a notch as she discussed various erotic plans and brought some gadgets for the females to examine.

The Washington Newsday delves into some of the most intriguing details raised throughout the debate.

Gwyneth Paltrow and Jada Pinkett Smith couldn’t talk about sex with their mothers.

Despite the fact that Pinkett Smith’s mother, Banfield-Norris, was right next to her, both actresses stated they struggled to talk about sex with their mothers.

Paltrow claimed that she and her mother, actress Blythe Danner, never discussed sex, whereas Pinkett Smith’s mother only advised her not to become pregnant.

After seeing Paltrow’s new docu-series, Sex, Love, and Goop, Pinkett Smith claimed she and her mother talked about sex in depth and precisely.

At 49, Gwyneth Paltrow is having the ‘Best Sex’ she’s ever had.

Paltrow celebrated her 49th birthday in September, and she appears to be having the best sex of her life at her age.

Pinkett Smith stated that she had read this and asked Gwyneth Paltrow, “Have you read this?” “So we heard you’re having some of the finest sex lately, which is fantastic! And you’re 49 years old.” Paltrow agreed with a guffaw, but added: “Yes, but as a newlywed, it’s almost as if I’m cheating a little. You know what I mean?” After meeting on the set of Glee in 2010, Paltrow married producer Brad Falchuk in 2018.

Banfield-Norris, who remarried five years ago, said she was going through the same thing.

When Willow Smith was five years old, she was asked about sex.

Willow, according to Pinkett-Smith, has been interested in sex since she was a youngster.

Willow, according to Pinkett-Smith, has been interested in sex since she was a youngster.

The mother-of-two began by jokingly pointing to various parts of her body and asking, "Mommy, what is this?"