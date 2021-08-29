Recipes with only three ingredients that you can make right now.

Cooking can be time-consuming and labor-intensive. Before you can start preparing dinner, you’ll need to do some research, make a grocery list, and go shopping. Then there are the recipes, which can range from easy and straightforward to complicated and time-consuming, requiring hours of preparation or lengthy cooking times.

Cooking, on the other hand, can be a lot simpler. For days when you want a home-cooked meal without putting in a lot of effort, there are plenty of simple, delicious, and easy dishes to choose from. Stacker has produced a list of 50 dishes that can be made with only three ingredients to assist you in your home cooking adventure. We selected some of the best breakfast, supper, snack, dessert, and drink alternatives for you on Allrecipes.com, all of which require little ingredients. These recipes may be made even if you haven’t been able to get to the grocery store in weeks if you have a few kitchen staples on hand, such as cooking oil, salt, and pepper. They’re also ideal for cooks who aren’t quite secure in their abilities. Take a look at the slideshow below for some ideas for your next supper.

Banana pancakes made without wheat

These “wheat-free banana pancakes” have never been easier to make. In less than 10 minutes, you can make this delectable breakfast with just a huge banana, a single egg, and a teaspoon of butter. Cinnamon, vanilla, and even a teaspoon of normal pancake mix, according to reviewers, may give a little pizazz to this healthy alternative if you have a few additional ingredients on hand.

Putting an egg in a hole

Cooking this simple meal in a little bacon fat gives it a whole new level of taste. This runny eggs-on-toast meal can be cooked in melted butter instead of bacon fat if you don’t have any on hand or desire a vegetarian variation.

Toast with avocado and cheddar cheese

Avocado toast may be as basic or as complex as you like, but this cheddar cheese variation is ideal for when your fridge is running low. Make a sandwich with any bread you have on hand and season it with salt and pepper. This is a condensed version of the information.