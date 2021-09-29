Recaps for the James Bond films Casino Royale, Quantum of Solace, Skyfall, and Spectre.

With No Time to Die, Daniel Craig’s final film as James Bond, his reign as 007 will soon come to a close.

For over a decade, the actor has portrayed the renowned spy with his license to murder in five films: Casino Royale, Quantum of Solace, Skyfall, Spectre, and now No Time to Die.

Bond is enjoying retirement after quitting the secret service in Craig’s final film, but his tranquility is disrupted when CIA agent Felix Leiter (Jeffrey Wright) seeks for his assistance in tracking down a mysterious enemy (Rami Malek).

But what happened in the months leading up to the release of No Time to Die? Here’s a rundown of what Craig’s Bond has been up to since the beginning.

‘Casino Royale’ is a

The 2006 film represented the revival of the James Bond franchise, and it begins with the eponymous agent obtaining his 00 number by assassinating two targets.

On his first mission as 007, Bond learns of Le Chiffre (Mads Mikkelsen), a banker who funds terrorist organizations, and discovers he is planning a high-stakes poker tournament in Montenegro.

Bond decides to intercept the game and defeat Le Chiffre, knowing that if he loses, his organization will be destroyed, and he travels there with British Treasury agent Vesper Lynd (Eva Green).

Bond takes the upper hand in the game by exploiting Le Chiffre’s tell, but he is poisoned. He manages to get an antidote just in time and returns to the poker game, where he wins $115 million with a straight flush.

To entice Bond to him, Le Chiffre kidnaps Vesper and tortures him in an attempt to reclaim his money; however, 007 refuses to give in, and Le Chiffre is assassinated by a guy dubbed Mr. White (Jesper Christensen)

Bond quits MI6 after his ordeal and flees away to Venice with his new love, but discovers she has betrayed him when M (Judi Dench) claims she never deposited the money.

He interrupts Vesper’s appointment to hand over the money and kills the shooters she’s with; during the battle, she locks herself in an elevator that plunges into the Grand Canal and drowns, while Mr. White escapes with the money.

Bond returns to service soon after and discovers Vesper has been blackmailed into becoming a spy. This is a condensed version of the information.