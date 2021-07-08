Recap of the first episode of ‘Gossip Girl’: Introducing Blair and Serena Drama 2.0

The first episode of Gossip Girl, titled “Just Another Girl on the MTA,” introduced viewers to the Upper East Side’s new generation. There was no Blair (Leighton Meester), Serena (Blake Lively), Chuck (Ed Westwick), Dan (Penn Badgley), or Nate (Penn Badgley) this time (Chace Crawford). But if the launch of the Gossip Girl revival proved anything, it’s that their legacy continues on.

Gossip Girl herself, voiced by Kristen Bell, is back, but it’s not Dan Humphrey, who is now reportedly a writer, who is running the blog. Constance Billard’s professors have relaunched Gossip Girl on Instagram in order to “reclaim the authority.” Do you think I’m crazy? The complete episode one recap of the Gossip Girl remake may be found on this website.

At Constance Billard, we are first introduced to the next generation. In quick succession, we meet Julien (Jordan Alexander), Obie (Eli Brown), Max Wolfe (Thomas Doherty), Audrey Hope (Emily Alyn Lind), Aki (Evan Mock), Luna (Zión Moreno), Monet (Savannah Smith), and Zoya (Whitney Peak). They appear to be the typical affluent, self-obsessed rich kids whom we all love to despise and then love. Everything is in order, like it should be on Gossip Girl.

The revival takes six minutes to make a reference to the original Gossip Girl. After insulting instructor Kate Keller (Tavi Gevinson) and even laughing when coffee is spilt over her average brown blazer, Julien, Luna, and Monet have a proud moment.

Kate runs into the teacher’s staff room, where she is surrounded by equally handsome instructors, furious and ashamed, and yells out for the power to be returned to the teachers instead of the students.

The oldest teacher in the group (a woman in her late twenties) recalls a happy time at Constance Billard nine years ago, when the kids were kept in check by an anonymous blog called Gossip Girl. Oh, the joys of reminiscence.

alum of Constance “When I was a student, we lived under continual fear,” Rebecca (Sarah Baskin), who is now a teacher at the school, said. Nate, for example, was terrified. It was this thing called Gossip Girl that started freshman year. It’s like having an Orwellian big sister. I kept track of everything. This is a condensed version of the information.