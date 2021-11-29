Recap of ‘Succession’ Season 3, Episode 7: Kendall’s Birthday Is Way Too Much.

After nine episodes, the prayers of Succession fans have been fulfilled. In Season 3, Episode 7, Jeremy Strong, who plays troubled Kendall Roy, walks to the stage with a microphone in his hands.

Kendall sings Billy Joel’s “Honesty” while rehearsing for his big 40th birthday event. It’s not quite as catchy as L to the OG, but it’s the “whole f****** thing” in Kendall’s opinion. It’s only a matter of time before calamity strikes, in typical Succession form. Everything you need to know about the latest installment of Succession may be found in the Washington Newsday.

Royco Waystar

We return to Waystar Royco HQ after the opening credits. Tom (Matthew Macfadyen) is preoccupied with looking at photographs of jails in preparation for his major jail stay, while Shiv and Roman argue. There isn’t anything fresh to see here.

Gerri (J. Smith-Cameron), on the other hand, has a major announcement to make. The big dogs are satisfied with how Waystar Royco has engaged with the cruise line inquiry, she’s heard from a buddy at the Department of Justice (DoJ). Kendall “over-promised” with his testimony from Greg (Nicholas Braun), according to the Department of Justice, and no jail penalties will be imposed. Tom is so relieved that he goes to Greg’s office and trashes it. Everything stems from a place of love.

While Tom is enjoying himself, Logan (Brian Cox), Shiv (Sarah Snook), Roman (Kieran Culkin), and the rest of the crew discuss business. Logan is attempting to strike a deal with Lukas Mattsson (Alexander Skarsgrd), the owner of a massive streaming platform. He, on the other hand, does not show up for the meeting and instead sends the CFO, which enrages Logan. He throws a tantrum, yelling at Shiv, “it’s awful f****** juju to start like this,” and instructs Roman and Shiv to sweet talk Lukas at Kendall’s birthday party.

Ken the Notorious: Prepared to Die

Kendall Roy’s 40th birthday party, dubbed The Notorious KEN: Ready to Die, is the event of the century.

At first glance, Roman appears to be sincerely interested in attending Kendall’s celebration because, in his own strange way, he cares for his brother. However, as the night progresses, we discover that this is not the case.

Shiv also stops by the celebration, thinking she'll be able to assist Roman land.