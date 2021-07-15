Recap of ‘Gossip Girl’ Episode 2: Zoya Needs to Watch Her Back

The second episode of Gossip Girl, titled “She’s Having a Maybe,” avoids causing a major controversy among New York’s elite, but it isn’t short on drama.

As Zoya strives to find her place in Constance Billard, the second installment will keep you on the edge of your seat the entire time.

First and foremost, a resounding yes to Jessie Ware’s Spotlight being played in the opening sequence. The soundtrack for this program continues the history of the first Gossip Girl, which had the most beautiful sounds and music.

The annual parent-teacher meeting is about to begin, which means Constance Billard’s children will be without parental supervision for the eveningâ€”what could possible go wrong?

This website contains a complete recap of the Gossip Girl reboot’s Episode 2.

There’s a lot to unpack in this episode: nothing significant happens, but everything that does will make it one of the most nail-biting and heart-stopping episodes in the series, and I’m not sure I’ll be able to handle what’s coming next.

To begin, one of the show’s biggest Easter eggs referencing the first series must be addressed. “The last time Alec Baldwin seized my phone, I never got it back,” says one of his children, who attends Constance Billard.

Now, while Alec Baldwin did not appear in the first season of Gossip Girl, his brother William did. In the third and fourth seasons of Gossip Girl, he played Dr. William van der Woodsen, the absent father of Serena (Blake Lively) and Eric van der Woodsen (Connor Paolo).

It may be a tenuous link, but I believe I’ve addressed your question, “Was Alec Baldwin in Gossip Girl?” ” Thank you very much.

We’re barely one minute in, but I’m already hooked on the cultural references in this show. On her phone, Zoya (Whitney Peak) sees a Black Lives Matter post on Instagram.

Monet (Savannah Lee Smith) reads out a number of hashtags for Julien’s Instagram post “#thank you crucial employees” in allusion to the coronavirus outbreak a few moments later. Some may adore or despise this reboot, but the small elements are culturally significant and add to the overall experience. This is a condensed version of the information.