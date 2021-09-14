Recap of Episode 5 of ‘Only Murders in the Building’: The Tie-Dye Guy Is No Longer The Main Suspect

Only Murders in the Building episode five continues off right where the previous episode left off, with Mabel (Selena Gomez) being pursued by the elusive “Tie-Dye Guy” – the man who ran into the building and up the fire exit stairs the night Tim Kono was discovered dead. Only Murders in the Building’s fifth episode, “Twist,” is fully recapped on this website.

Mabel is not to be trifled with, and she leads Tie-Dye Guy down an alleyway while performing a monologue on the price of Mabel’s jacket and the inflation of Cheetos. She quickly turns around and slams him to the ground, threatening to take him “down to the bone” with her knitting needle.

The altercation is a carbon copy of Mabel’s nightmare from the first episode, in which she stabbed a guy to death in her bedroom with her knitting needle. Mabel does have a darker side, and we’ve just seen a sliver of it thus far.

Mabel, on the other hand, comes to a halt when she notices Tie-Dye Guy has a very familiar face. Oscar (Aaron Dominguez) is the Tie-Dye Guy, who has recently been released from prison after spending ten years for an unspecified offense.

Oscar (aka Tie-Dye Guy) is one of Mabel, Charles (Steve Martin), and Oliver’s (Martin Short) key suspects in the search for Tim’s killer, and Oscar provides a very easy excuse for why he was in the building at the time of Tim’s death. He says that he was looking for Mabel when he went up the stairs that evening instead of going out like everyone else.

Meanwhile, Oliver assumes Mabel is a serial killer and is jotting down ideas for their podcast, “Only Murders in the Building,” while Charles tries to remain calm, believing Mabel must have a good reason for lying. They decide to follow Oscar and Mabel, who are on their way to Jersey’s Shore Road.

Mabel believes Tim was on his way to see Gus Montrose, a jeweler, but Oscar believes Tim was on his way to see a tattoo artist who happens to be Mabel’s. This is a condensed version of the information.