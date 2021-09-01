Recap of Episode 5 of “Nine Perfect Strangers”: Hallucinations, Breakdowns, and Breakthroughs

In Episode 5 of Nine Perfect Strangers on Hulu, the retreat attendees learn more about Masha’s (Nicole Kidman) master plan.

“Sweet Surrender” demonstrated how micro-dosing is affecting each character in distinct ways. Lars Lee (Luke Evans) delivered birth, Frances Welty (Melissa McCarthy) passed out, Zoe Marconi (Grace Van Patten) bonded with a long-lost family relative, and Frances Welty (Melissa McCarthy) passed out. Meanwhile, Delilah (Tiffany Boone), the retreat guide, revealed new aspects of her personality.

We’ve made it halfway through the eight-part season. There are just three more episodes in Liane Moriarty’s story after this one, with the season finale appearing on Hulu on September 22, 2021.

What happened in Nine Perfect Strangers Episode 5?

“Sweet Surrender” opens with a flashback to a previously unseen Tranquillum House event. Masha is relaxing in the pool at midnight, but she remembers a tense day in the meditation room with Yao (Manny Jacinto) trying to resuscitate an unnamed man.

Meanwhile, Grace is visited by her departed twin brother when she wakes up on her 21st birthday. At first, he looks to be a dark gloomy person, but their dialogue and contact appears to be unusually real. Heather (Asher Keddie) interrupts the conversation, and her brother Zach (Hal Cumpston) vanishes.

Later that morning, Napoleon (Michael Shannon) transforms into an ultra-embarrassing father and serenades his kid and wife with an extremely exuberant and slightly crazy rendition of Grease’s “You’re the One That I Want.”

Over breakfast, the entire group talks about the vivid dreams they’ve been having, possibly as a result of the micro-dosing they’re now voluntarily doing. Carmel (Regina Hall) is unwittingly triggered by Napoleon’s claim that he performed with the Beatles, as the song “Something” reminds her of their wedding.

Lars had a dream that he was the proud father of a child, with Tony (Bobby Cannavale) by his side. Frances wakes up a little shabby, but she gathers herself to see a guest in the lobby: it’s Paul Drabble (Ben Falcone), the man who cheated her. Paul expresses regret for his actions, but then begins to attack her work.

In front of the rest of the visitors, Frances wakes up with her head in her oatmeal. Tony assists her in her ascent, but it appears that Delilah is the one who aids her.