Recap of Episode 4 of “Nine Perfect Strangers”: Drugs, Threats, and Violence

The guests of Tranquillum House come to terms with Masha’s bombshell in episode 4 of Nine Perfect Strangers.

The Hulu series begins today with the episode “Brave New World,” in which microdosing is the topic of the day. Nine Perfect Strangers was co-created by David E. Kelly and shot at a real-life retreat in Australia. It is based on Liane Moriarty’s book of the same name (Big Little Lies).

Tensions are high as several of the guests, for better or worse, achieve emotional breakthroughs. Meanwhile, Masha’s past catches up with her, posing a threat to Tranquillum’s tranquility.

What happens in episode 4 of Nine Perfect Strangers?

The film “Brave New World” begins with a flashback of Masha’s shooting in a parking garage. She’s overheard on the phone speaking down to a coworker before phoning her beau and promising them a fantastic time. A gunshot is heard as a hooded man emerges behind her.

Back in the camp, Masha (Nicole Kidman) is the center of attention after Heather (Asher Keddie) accused her of medicating the entire camp without their permission. “It’s called micro-dosing, and it’s very safe,” she tells everyone. She’s been micro-dosing some of the guests by placing psilocybin, or “magic mushrooms,” in their smoothies, it’s been revealed.

Masha manages to talk herself out of the crisis at the dinner table, calming the camp and reminding everyone that the next step is up to them.

Masha confidently identifies Lars Lee (Luke Evans) as an investigative journalist, encouraging him to convey the tale of Tranquillum House and how microdosing may assist.

In the rooms, Ben (Melvin Gregg) and Jessica Chandler (Samara Weaving) are perplexed as to why Masha hasn’t drugged them. Jessica appears to be eager to take some, but Ben is wary.

Napoleon Marconi (Michael Shannon) is worried about being drugged, but Heather is unconcerned because of the positive results. She soothes her husband, and for the first time since their kid died three years ago, they have intercourse.

In terms of sex, we witness Yao (Manny Jacinto) and Masha in her room together. Her phone rings in the midst of passion, and she admits it was whoever had been threatening her. Yao believes Masha has learned about the microdosing reveal.