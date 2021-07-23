Recap of Episode 3 of ‘Gossip Girl’: A Manhattan Maxploration

The Thomas Doherty show featured on episode 3 of Gossip Girl, dubbed “Lies Wide Shut,” and we had front-row seats. Max Wolfe, the new broken bad guy on the Upper East Side, has replaced Chuck Bass.

The third episode of the rebooted Gossip Girl was a tad slow. Nothing actually happened (unless you’re Max Wolfe), so I’m anticipating an explosive episode four, “Fire Walks with Z.” Surely, the ordinary happenings of episode three are laying the groundwork for something extraordinarily Gossip Girl-style?

The most shocking revelation this week was that Zoya is apparently 14 years old. Constance Billard’s wonderful teachers sought a scapegoat, framing one of their own as the owner of the Gossip Girl account, and Gossip Girl was almost shut down. Is it just me, or do Kate Keller (Tavi Gevinson) and her team seem to be just as awful as the students?

The episode begins with a shot of the New York City cityscape, which is typical of the GG aesthetic. Julien (Jordan Alexander) is attempting to move on from her half-sister Zoya (Eli Brown), who has found love.

Savannah (Monet de Haan) and Luna (Zión Moreno), Julien’s wicked, self-obsessed buddies, are doing everything they can to get Julien back on top, but she isn’t buying it. She doesn’t want to be on Instagram, she doesn’t want to date heirs from all over the world, and she has no desire to return to Gossip Girl. Perhaps things are changing around here, and Julien is becoming more pleasant?

As Max, Thomas Doherty appears on the school steps and tells Julien some unpleasant truths: “Are you curious as to why no one you’ve been on a date with wants to learn more about you? It’s because they’re unable to. You’re a billboard, not a living being. You willingly filtered, curated, and untouchable.”

To cut a long story short, Max takes Julien out for a crazy night out in Manhattan, which he dubs the “Manhattan Maxploration.”

Audrey (Emily Alyn Lind) and Max slept together at the end of episode two. Max and Audrey’s boyfriend, on the other hand, kissed Aki (Evan Mock) earlier that day, and let’s be honest, he liked it. Quite a bit. Since then, things have been a little strange between Aki and Audrey. This is a condensed version of the information.