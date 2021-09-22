Reboot of ‘The Wonder Years’: Release Date, Cast, Trailer, and Plot

The Wonder Years, a classic 1980s sitcom, is receiving a reboot on ABC, with a completely new series based on the original.

Saladin K. Patterson directs the 2021 version of the show, which centers on the Williams family, a Black middle-class family living in Montgomery, Alabama.

Its forerunner followed Kevin Arnold (Fred Savage) as he grew up in the 1960s and early 1970s with his family.

Savage, who starred in the original Wonder Years, comes back as director and executive producer for the reboot.

Everything you need to know about the new series is right here.

When will the reboot of The Wonder Years be released?

The Wonder Years, like the original, will air weekly on ABC, which confirmed in May 2021 that it had given it a series order.

The reboot will premiere on September 22nd at 8.30pm (7.30 ct), with Savage directing and Patterson writing the pilot episode.

Who will star in the revival of The Wonder Years?

Don Cheadle voices an older version of his character who narrates the show, while Elisha “EJ” Williams takes on the title role of Dean Williams.

Dean’s mother Lillian is played by Saycon Sengbloh, while his father Bill is played by Dulé Hill, and his sister Kim is played by Laura Kariuki.

Dean’s friends Brad Hitman and Cory Long will be played by Julian Lerner and Amari O’Neil, respectively.

Milan Ray plays Keisa Clemmons, Dean’s sweetheart, and Allen Maldonado plays baseball coach Coach Long, rounding out the regular cast.

What occurs in the reboot of The Wonder Years?

The Wonder Years reboot analyzes Dean’s and his family’s lives in the late 1960s through the eyes of a 12-year-old boy.

According to Deadline, the cast confirmed important events such as Martin Luther King Jr.’s assassination will be addressed in the program during a discussion at the Television Critics Association in August.

“Being able to go back at that period and learn about it and then reenact it—I’m not going to lie, I cried,” Elisha said of the plot.

“From Dean’s point of view, and from my point of view, I was in two distinct positions. For me, it was hard to process even though I’ve already learned about the era but when you’re deep into a situation you think of things you’d never. This is a condensed version of the information.