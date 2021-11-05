Rebel Art Group Sells One Real Andy Warhol Drawing Disguised Among 999 Forgeries.

Most of us can only dream of owning a Picasso, Caravaggio, or Monet, but one lucky art collector recently purchased an Andy Warhol original for $250.

The Brooklyn-based street art collective MSCHF—”Mischief”—has purchased a 1954 drawing by Andy Warhol, titled “Fairies,” portraying a trio of naked individuals skipping rope.

MSCHF made 999 forgeries and mixed the original among the hundreds of fakes, ostensibly making it hard to identify the works apart, according to MSCHF, which claims the Warhol drawing is worth $20,000.

“Possibly Real Copy Of ‘Fairies’ by Andy Warhol” was the title of all 1,000 ink-on-paper paintings, which were 16.75 x 13.75 inches.

They were subsequently put up for sale on the group’s website, the Museum of Forgeries.

“Every artwork was definitely sold within the first day,” MSCHF CEO Gabe Whaley told The Washington Newsday.

This would have brought in a total of $250,000 for the group. According to Christie’s, the 1954 Warhol drawing was sold for $8,125 in 2016.

On the website of the Museum of Forgeries, it was written: “They’re all by MSCHF, and some of them could be by Andy Warhol. Any information on which piece in the set is the original has been lost.

“We own the copies. More precisely, we are responsible for the full copying and selling process. A one overarching piece with a thousand co-owners and co-participants, rather than 1000 identical artworks. Upcycling culture into recombinant forms is the act of creativity. Andy Warhol’s Fairies, from 1954, is an MSCHF artwork.” MSCHF designed a robotic arm to painstakingly reproduce the lines of Warhol’s drawing in order to make the duplicates. The project’s four-step formula, according to the group, included duplication, deterioration, authentication, and eventually “losing the original.” On the website, it is stated: “As evidenced by conceptual works offered solely as paperwork and documentation, the capital-A Art World is significantly more concerned with authenticity than aesthetics.

“The provenance of an artwork is a record of ownership, appearances, and sales over the course of its life. Forensic and investigative conservation is a separate sector dedicated to this goal.

"We destroy the trail of provenance for the artwork by mass-producing Fairies. We undermine any future confidence in the work's veracity, despite the fact that it is physically unharmed. By burying a needle in the ground.