Rebecca Ferguson Leaves One Direction Fans Perplexed A video has been added to the group’s YouTube channel.

Fans of One Direction were left perplexed today when a new video was posted to the band’s YouTube channel.

The video in question was for new music by Rebecca Ferguson, a singer and former X Factor competitor, not for the popular boyband.

Ferguson rose to recognition after appearing in the final of the British reality television show in 2010, alongside One Direction and that year’s winner, Matt Cardle.

The 35-year-old also had a brief relationship with Zayn Malik.

One Direction has been on sabbatical for several years, with all of the members pursuing separate careers.

Fans were taken aback when they received a notification from YouTube that a new video had been published to the band’s dormant account.

Rather than a video of the boyband, several individuals claim to have seen a video of Ferguson performing a cover of “Teardrops” on The X Factor. The video has subsequently been removed from the internet.

As a result, fans were perplexed, and Ferguson became a trending topic on Twitter on Monday.

“Not me getting excited for a One Direction YouTube notification just to discover it’s Rebecca Ferguson music?!?” one tweet reads

“Hello @onedirection, what the f***?” said another. I thought you were on break, so why are you posting videos of Rebecca Ferguson?”

hello there, @onedirection Whoa, whoa, whoa, whoa, whoa, whoa, who I thought you were on hiatus, so why are you sharing videos of Rebecca Ferguson? twitter.com/VXOQg2e3Pc

2 August 2021 — 7 (@nycnamjoon)

Rebecca Ferguson’s One Direction: Teardrops pic.twitter.com/WlGUm4cAvC

August 2, 2021 — JESSICA (@oiioijessica)

I’ll be in charge of them as well! They have the option to leave the management contract at any time and work as little or as much as they like! As a director, I will not be operating their businesses for them! They’re going to run their own show! Their friendships will not be twisted in any way! pic.twitter.com/uD4d4Bf3jG

August 2, 2021 — Rebecca Ferguson (@RebeccaFMusic)

One Direction’s reps have been contacted for comment by this website.

Ferguson said she was “amused by this mistake” in a series of tweets after the story went viral on Twitter.

“As I already stated, I am a new member! In one of her posts, the singer wrote, “Have a lovely day!”

Ferguson remarked in another, “I will also be managing them!” They are capable of doing so. This is a condensed version of the information.