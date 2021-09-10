Real Activists Disapprove of the Reality Show “The Activist.”

A new reality show that treats activism like the X-Factor is being heavily panned and dubbed “really horrible.”

The Activist, a competition series produced by Global Citizen, is dubbed “the first-of-its-kind competition series that will inspire genuine change.”

The show’s audience “will see the Activists’ enthusiasm and dedication for their causes tested as they implore world leaders to take urgent action to overcome the interlinked issues we face,” according to the promotional materials.

The five-week competition will be hosted by Priyanka Chopra, Usher, and Julianne Hough, and will “feature six inspiring activists teamed with three high-profile public figures working together to bring meaningful change to one of three vitally important world causes: health, education, and environment,” according to Deadline.

The announcement went down like a lead balloon yesterday, with Twitter users blasting the proposal as “dystopian.”

The series has sparked a significant amount of controversy, with a heavy discussion taking place on Twitter, in a move that is probably more tone-deaf than Kendall Jenner’s Pepsi activism.

The show’s concept has been blasted by a number of high-profile figures, including activist and actress Jameela Jamil, who accused the creators of “making activism into a game.”

“Couldn’t they just contribute the money needed to pay this UNBELIEVABLY costly talent and make this show to activist causes?” the Good Place star questioned her fans.

Couldn’t they just donate the money spent on paying this UNBELIEVABLY costly talent and putting on this event to activist causes? Rather of making activism a game and then handing out a little portion of the much-needed funds in a “prize…?” People are passing away. https://t.co/GLCUZcGgfb

September 10, 2021 — Jameela Jamil (@jameelajamil)

“Rather than turning advocacy into a game and then giving away a portion of the desperately required funds in a ‘prize…?’ People are dying.”

Meanwhile, Stephanie Yeboah, a writer, slammed The Activist as “at best performative.”

“This is actually horrible, lol,” she tweeted. Who will be the next Insta-activist in a reality competition show? It’s at best theatrical, and it makes light of the hard work that many grassroots organizations put in on a regular basis. Gross.”

