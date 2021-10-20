Read Meghan Markle’s Heartfelt Letter to Congress, Urging Paid Family Leave to be Passed.

Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, wrote a poignant letter to congressional leaders on Wednesday, imploring them to support President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better Act, which includes paid family leave.

Her background in California was chronicled in the letter, which was addressed to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer. It included her parents working extra hard to treat her to lunches out and her first employment at a small frozen yogurt store.

“I’m sure a lot of your constituents have their own take on that story. Maybe you do as well. People in our country work very hard, but their request is simple: a level playing field so they may attain their version of the American dream—what is fair, equal, and just,” Markle wrote.

The duchess also compared her and Prince Harry’s privileged experience of becoming parents to their second child, Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, earlier this year.

“We knew we could take her home and spend every waking moment to our children and family at that crucial [and sacred]stage.” We knew that by doing so, we wouldn’t have to make the difficult decisions about daycare, job, and medical care that so many people face on a daily basis,” Markle explained.

“These are decisions that no family should have to make. “No family should have to choose between working and being able to care for their child [or a loved one, or oneself, as we would see with a comprehensive paid leave scheme],” she concluded.

Biden’s planned 12 weeks of paid family and medical leave might be cut down more as Democrats strive to trim the $3.5 trillion bill to appease more moderate members as negotiations on Capitol Hill continue.

The paid leave, which would be available to new parents, caregivers for severely ill family members, and people with serious medical conditions, is expected to be especially beneficial to women, who, as Markle pointed out, have been pushed out of the workforce by the coronavirus pandemic and a lack of childcare in the millions.

Markle cited examples of paid family leave in various nations throughout the world in her Wednesday letter, and she asked for paid leave to become a national right, regardless of parties.

“I understand how politically fraught this is. This is a condensed version of the information.