Read Britney Spears’ Complete Conservatorship Remarks: ‘All I want is my life back.’

During a hearing on her contested conservatorship on Wednesday, pop diva Britney Spears told a judge that she wants to reclaim legal control over her life.

Following a public mental breakdown in 2007, Spears intends to alter the legal arrangement that has seen her father Jamie Spears manage most of her critical commercial, financial, and health decisions for the previous 13 years.

The 39-year-old singer has been fighting the conservatorship since at least 2014, according to court documents obtained by The New York Times, though she had made few public pronouncements about the subject until Wednesday.

Outside the courthouse, a large group of Spears’ supporters held posters saying #FreeBritney as she told Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny that she feels her father and those involved in the conservatorship should be imprisoned.

The following is the complete text of Britney Spears’ testimony:

The people who did this to me should be allowed to get away with such ease. To summarize, I was compelled to go on tour in 2018. My management told me that if I don’t do this tour, I’ll have to get an attorney, and that if I don’t do it, my own management may sue me. As I walked off the stage in Vegas, he handed me a sheet of paper and told me I had to sign it. It was ominous and frightening. I couldn’t even obtain my own attorney because of the conservatorship. So, despite my dread, I went ahead and completed the task.

When I finished that tour, I was set to start a new show in Las Vegas. I began rehearsing early, but it was difficult because I had been performing in Vegas for four years and wanted a break. But no, I was assured that this is the schedule and that this is how things will go. I practiced four to four days a week, half in the studio and half in a Westlake studio. With my location, I was effectively controlling the majority of the performance… I did the majority of the choreography, which means I taught my dancers how to do it. This is a condensed version of the information.