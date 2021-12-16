Reactions to a viral video of a restaurant worker passing out during his shift.

A Texas Roadhouse employee has gone viral after passing asleep during a double shift. To date, the security camera video on TikTok has been seen 1.3 million times, and viewers have a lot of opinions.

As the video zooms in, TikToker @whitneynbrand, or Whitney, who is reportedly in the video, is seen standing by other servers with her hand to her head. In the text overlay, the TikToker said, “Watch me completely pass out in the middle of a dinner rush.” As diners sat close and colleague servers sat in front of laptops, she appeared to stroke her head with her fingertips. People passed past, but the TikToker remained silent.

@whitneynbrand on TikTok Then he proceeded to the other side of the room, stopping and appearing to seize her head once more. She appears to fall to the floor all of a sudden. When it happened, another restaurant employee was nearby and noticed her peculiar behavior. She appeared to be attempting to help her. A waitress carrying a tray, on the other hand, passed straight past the TikToker who had fallen.

According to the National Restaurant Association, the restaurant business will employ 12.5 million people by the year 2020. The average income for waiters and waitresses in 2020, according to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics, was $23,740, or $11.42 per hour. Hours might range from full-time to part-time, and they can even include odd hours and holidays.

The viral post elicited a variety of responses, ranging from the woman passing out to the server who passed by.

“The one server who kept an eye on you and sensed something was wrong,” one viewer explained. “She’s the real deal.” Some people were thinking about the server who passed by as @whitneynbrand was falling. A viewer observed, “Dude with the tray didn’t miss a beat.”

Another commenter added, “The fact that your coworker saw you drop and decided the food was more important.” “Foul. Priorities are terrible.” Others felt sorry for the video’s creator. A viewer said, “This is how fatigued our workers are.”

Another reader added, “I’ve passed out numerous times and this is the worst, especially when you’re not among people you can trust.”

Some made jokes about it. This is a condensed version of the information.