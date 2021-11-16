Ray Liotta claims he ‘didn’t care’ who he ‘p***** off’ in order to ensure prop gun and stunt safety.

Ray Liotta claims he doesn’t care who he’s “p***** off” over the years when it comes to guaranteeing everyone’s safety on set after filming innumerable shootouts and action scenes in films like Goodfellas, Hannibal, and Cop Land.

This is especially true for the actor in light of the sad prop gun incident on the set of Alec Baldwin’s film Rust last month, which killed 42-year-old Halyna Hutchins.

Liotta spoke to The Washington Newsday ahead of his involvement in the last season of Amazon Prime Video’s Hanna, which will premiere later this month, emphasizing how safety has always been paramount to him while filming.

“I’ve been fortunate enough to deal with folks who performed what they were supposed to do, even in lesser independent things,” the 66-year-old actor told The Washington Newsday.

“A couple of times when something was meant to blow up and I said, ‘No, no, I want to see it first before I go,’ and they were furious, but I didn’t care.”

Baldwin was given a prop rifle with a live ammunition on the set of Rust in Bonanza Creek Ranch, New Mexico, on October 21. Baldwin fired the gun, striking director Joel Souza in the shoulder and cinematographer Hutchins in the chest. As a result of the injury, Hutchins died, while Souza was injured but lived.

This isn’t the first time a prop gun has killed someone on a movie set. Brandon Lee, Bruce Lee’s son, died on the set of The Crow in 1993, and Jon-Erik Hexum died on the set of the TV show Cover Up in 1984.

There have also been some serious injuries on set, and Liotta claims his apprehension stems from knowing someone who has been hurt.

“I used to be connected with a quadriplegic woman, and it happened due of a stunt gone bad,” Liotta explained. “So because of that, I always [wonder]‘what is this?'”

The Goodfellas star remained tight-lipped on what happened during the Rust incident— "I have no idea what happened over there [on Rust]. I don't want to make any assumptions "—but he believes he's always been kept up to date.