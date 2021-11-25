Rapper Kodak Black is donating 5,000 turkeys to Florida families in need.

Before the Thanksgiving holiday, rapper Kodak Black donated over 5,000 turkeys to Florida families in need.

Bradford Cohen, Kodak’s lawyer, announced the news on Instagram on Wednesday. He claimed that the rapper paid $14,500 on the birds with the intention of dispersing them throughout his Florida neighborhood.

"I'm sure [Kodak Black] wishes he could have been there, but he sends all his best wishes for a Happy Thanksgiving," Cohen said in an online post. "He continues to support needy families while while focusing on his own health."