Random Dogs Get Treats, and a Woman Films Their Adorable Reactions

If you need a grin today, check out this viral video of a woman giving cookies to stray dogs, which has nearly 11 million views.

Emily Grosser, also known on TikTok as Emilygrosser, shared the touching video on the app.

From behind a wooden counter, she can be seen handing out treats to a variety of canines going by.

Any dog fan would enjoy watching their eager expressions as they jump up for the biscuit, which range from pugs to Labradors and many breeds in between.

Grosser wrote “pt 2” in the caption of the touching video, which can be viewed here, in reference to some of the less-viral versions of the dog-feeding footage she has previously released.

Since it was posted on August 2, the charming video has received a lot of attention online, with 10.8 million views and 2.6 million likes.

Over 5,700 comments have been placed beneath the video, with many people expressing their joy at the cute film.

“Thank you for the best video to appear on my fyp,” wrote one TikTok user, Chloe.

original sound by @emilygrosserPt.2 – Emily Grosser

“All the Labs acting like they haven’t been fed in a week,” Bindi noted, following a string of laughing-face emojis.

“The pug was clearly the royalty,” Joelle typed. There’s a human carrier on it.”

“The first golden appears to be a regular,” Ace remarked.

“Dogs would not survive being kidnapped by a stranger in a van with snacks,” Otes said.

“I don’t know what this job is, but I want it,” Nicole Bonnie added.

“I bet these dogs spend a whole day for their walkies just so they may visit your store/shop,” Julie speculated. Every day, you brighten their day!”

Grosser has been asked for comment by this website.

