Rami Malek and Lucy Boynton’s Relationship: Everything They’ve Said

Rami Malek and Lucy Boynton have been dating for nearly three years but have kept their relationship a secret.

Boynton and Malek were recently seen together at the No Time to Die premiere afterparty in London, and fans are curious about their relationship.

The Washington Newsday has all the details on what the enigmatic couple has stated about their relationship so far.

In 2017, Malek and Boynton met on the set of Bohemian Rhapsody, which was released in October 2018. Malek played Queen legend Freddie Mercury, while Boynton played Mary Austin, the lady who inspired the song “Love of My Life.” The couple attended press events for films, parties, premieres, Paris Fashion Week, and other events for months but never declared their relationship status.

In April 2018, rumors began to circulate that they were dating, with US Weekly confirming their relationship after an interview “”They met while filming Bohemian Rhapsody in London,” a “insider” source reportedly told the magazine. He’s completely enamored with her. He frequently travels to London to see her.” Despite the talk, Malek and Boynton have been tight-lipped about any possible romance.

When Malek accepted the Breakthrough Performance Award at the Palm Springs International Film Festival a year later in January 2019, he implied that the two were more than pals.

He stated, ” “Lucy Boynton, thank you very much. You’ve been a friend, a confidant, and a lover to me. Thank you a lot.” They attended the Golden Globes later that month, where Malek won Best Actor for his work in Bohemian Rhapsody. At the after-party, the couple was seen holding hands and hugging, according to Elle.

In February 2019, the couple announced their relationship at the Oscars. Malek kissed Boynton after winning the Oscar for Best Actor for Bohemian Rhapsody, and as he took the stage, he gave Boynton the sweetest shout-out.

“Lucy Boynton, you’re the heart of this film,” he added.

“You are a phenomenally gifted individual. You’ve snatched my heart away from me. Thank you a lot “.. This is a condensed version of the information.