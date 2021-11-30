Rallies erupt on the internet in support of a woman who was fired from her job as a delivery driver after making inappropriate remarks.

Food delivery has become a necessity as a result of the pandemic. And, despite the fact that it’s a very safe practice, one woman claims to have had a pizza delivery driver fired as a result of it. The woman said the driver said nasty things during a delivery in a post on Reddit’s “True Off My Chest.” As a result, she grumbled.

“I ordered a pizza last night because my boyfriend was out of town and I was feeling sluggish.” ‘Are you wearing anything under your clothes?’ said the older gentleman who delivered the pizza. Do you live on your own? Is there anyone else in your place? ‘I like you,’ she explained, ‘you’re extremely sexy.’

“He tried to hug me and kissed me on the forehead right at the end.” I was quite uneasy, and I kept waking up to automobile noises in the parking lot to make sure it wasn’t him. I spent the night with a bat. I don’t like to shake things up. “I’m a non-confrontational person.” Despite this, she reported the driver to DoorDash, which apparently responded by saying, “they are so sorry, there is a zero tolerance policy on that sort of behavior, and they have cancelled his account.” Despite feeling good, she reported the man who “could have done something worse to another lady in the future,” and she now “feels like trash.” “60 percent of American customers order takeout or delivery at least once a week,” according to Nerd Wallet, with 31% using third-party food delivery services at least twice a week. Regardless, Redditors believe the woman did the right thing by raising an objection to the man’s remarks because it may have been a hazardous pattern.

“Think of it this way: you prevented other women from having to go through the same terrifying experience you did, or perhaps from being raped or killed in the extreme. User PrincessBella1 said, “You did a wonderful thing and shouldn’t feel bad.”

“Please don’t blame yourself for the outcomes; they were the product of his actions, not yours.” Consider this: if he hadn’t acted inappropriately, you would have had no cause to call DoorDash to report the weird behavior. “This was a sequence of cause-and-effect events, and his acts, not yours, were at the very top,” foxy tales explained.

"That's not your problem??????," Sociopathy-is-Bliss_ added.