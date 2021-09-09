Radio Hosts Who Died From COVID Are Called “Imbeciles” by Howard Stern.

Howard Stern has slammed conservative radio DJs who died of COVID-19 after spreading anti-vaccine propaganda to their listeners.

According to The Hill, on his Sirius XM radio show on Tuesday, the veteran disc jockey called anti-vaccination opponents “imbeciles” and chastised people for refusing the vaccine and taking up hospital space.

“When are we going to stop putting up with the fools in this country and declare vaccinations to be mandatory? ‘F*** ’em,’ I say. “F*** their liberty,” growled the 67-year-old host.

“I want to be able to live freely. I’m ready to leave the house right now. I’d want to play chess next door. I’d want to go shoot some photos.”

He alluded to the recent deaths of conservative radio hosts due to coronavirus.

After condemning the vaccine to their radio listeners, Marc Bernier, Phil Valentine, and Dick Farrel died.

“It’s extremely hilarious when these radio men, who are the finest, four of them died, four of them were ranting on the air,” he remarked.

“They are not going to get vaccinated. These guys were on fire; it seemed like they were dying one by one, and their final words were, “I wish I had been more into the vaccine.” I wish I’d grabbed it.’

Bernier, who died of COVID in August, was cited as an example by Stern, who played a tape from his Daytona Talk radio show.

Bernier compared the country’s vaccination efforts to Nazi Germany before his death.

“Can you tell me where I can see the clip of that Mark…the person that died? I figured it out. It’s here. Stern responded, “This is the guy.” “They’re teaching this nonsense on the radio,” he added.

“I’ll tell you what, when I was in school, you had to get a measles vaccine, you had to get a mumps vaccine, you had to get a ton of vaccines,” Stern remarked.

“When are we going to quit putting up with the knuckleheads in this country and simply say, you know, getting vaccinated is mandatory?”

Stern also lambasted the "idiots" who refused to accept the.