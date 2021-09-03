Racist Hate Mail was sent to a doctor who advocated wearing masks in schools.

After speaking out in favor of school mask mandates, a Michigan doctor said that he received racist hate mail.

In the state’s Genesee County, Dr. Bobby Mukkamala told This website that he had been “an champion for taking COVID seriously from the outset.”

Mukkamala, an ear, nose, and throat specialist in Flint, has been involved in spreading awareness about immunizations and testing, as well as safety standards and protective equipment.

He has advocated for the use of masks in schools, a stance he claims has earned him the moniker “Flint’s Fauci” or “Mukkamala-Fauci” from the city’s anti-mask activists.

One of his detractors sent a racist letter to his offices earlier this week.

“You came from a dictatorship-ruled country, right?” the scrawled note asks.

“Did you come to America for the freedom? Now you’re acting like a dictator from your own nation, and you want to dominate America like your own rulers.”

Masks are a “method of control,” according to the letter, and Mukkamala is accused of not caring “a damn about Americans’ good health.”

“Why don’t you worry about childhood cancers?” it continues. You don’t have any!”

“Why don’t you mind your own business instead of [being]a bully!!” the diatribe concludes. Return to India!”

The following is the complete text of the letter:

The message wasn’t “traumatizing,” Mukkamala told This website, but it was “disappointing as far as the state of our society and the fact that there is still a portion of the community that thinks like this.”

“At first, I was amused by how little they knew about me,” he continued.

“India is the world’s most populous democracy. Pittsburgh is where I was born. My life and professional endeavors have been devoted to promoting Americans’ ‘excellent health.’

“For the past 21 years, I’ve been diagnosing childhood cancer. ‘My business’ is health care and public health in general. I return to India on a regular basis… to visit.”

Mukkamala laughed off the message, but his wife and those close to him were concerned about the author’s “mental state.”

The doctor has since been provided police protection by the local sheriff, and Mukkamala is on high alert because the note’s author has yet to be found.

He claimed to have shared. This is a condensed version of the information.