Rachel Zegler, who is she? Meet the star of ‘West Side Story.’

Steven Spielberg’s dramatic reimagining of the beloved American musical West Side Story has finally arrived in theaters, with actress Rachel Zegler playing Maria.

Zegler will be filling the shoes of Natalie Wood, who portrayed the character in the 1961 film adaption, and Carol Lawrence, who performed the part on Broadway in 1957.

In addition to Zegler, the picture features a star-studded ensemble, including Ansel Elgort as Tony and Rita Moreno as Valentina, who played Anita in the original 1961 film.

Here’s everything you need to know about Rachel Zegler from West Side Story.

Rachel Zegler, who is she?

Rachel Zegler is a 20-year-old New Jersey-based actress and singer.

She’s also a popular YouTuber who became famous after posting a video of herself singing “Shallow” from A Star Is Born to Twitter. Zegler had 206,000 customers on the site as of December 2021.

Although West Side Story is Zegler’s most well-known role, she is no stranger to the stage. According to the Journal News, she performed in various musicals during her high school years, including Beauty and the Beast, The Little Mermaid, 42nd Street, and Shrek the Musical. She was nominated for the Metropolitan High School Theater Awards for her performance as Belle in Beauty and the Beast.

Zegler has previously been in the musicals Legally Blonde, Les Misérables, and Rent as Serena, Cosette, and Mini.

Zegler answered to Spielberg’s open casting call for a Latina actor who can sing and speak Spanish on Twitter in 2018, when she was just 16 years old.

Zegler, a Columbian-American, retaliated with recordings of herself singing “Me Siento Hermosa / I Feel Pretty)” from the show’s 2009 bilingual Broadway production. She had already performed Maria at the Bergen Performing Arts Center in 2017, so she was familiar with the role.

Cindy Tolan, casting director for West Side Story, told Town and Country: “I don’t think I’d ever heard [Steven] Sondheim sung like that before we got Rachel’s self-tape.

“For someone who was 17 years old, her technical aptitude, emotional presence, grace, and charisma were just so exceptional.”

Zegler announced her casting in the part of Maria on Instagram, writing: "When I was younger, I.