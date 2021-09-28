R Kelly’s Verdict: When Will the Singer Be Sentenced?

R Kelly has been convicted guilty of many offenses, including racketeering and sexual trafficking, and faces a life sentence.

Throughout his career, the R&B artist has faced numerous accusations and criminal charges, but now appears to be facing a lengthy prison sentence. Currently, he is awaiting sentencing.

The jury deliberated for two days after a six-week trial in Brooklyn ended with a guilty verdict on all nine counts presented against the 54-year-old artist. Kelly’s attorney, Deveraux Cannick, has stated that he will appeal the verdict.

What was R Kelly’s decision?

Robert Sylvester Kelly was found guilty of all nine charges presented against him on September 27, 2021.

He was accused of leading a criminal organization located in Chicago that targeted women and children and subjected them to unwanted sex and mental suffering.

He was arrested on allegations of racketeering and breaking the Mann Act after the publication of the documentary Surviving R Kelly in 2019. The Mann Act makes it illegal to transport women and girls for the purpose of prostitution or debauchery.

He was convicted of racketeering, child sexual exploitation, bribery, kidnapping, and sex trafficking with five victims.

The racketeering accusation was linked to fourteen alleged crimes, and the jury found that the prosecution had proven 12 of them. Kelly unlawfully married the late singer Aaliyah when she was 15 years old in 1994, and she was one of the victims.

Kelly is also facing accusations in Illinois for severe criminal sexual assault involving four victims, three of whom are children, as well as prostitution with a juvenile in Minnesota.

R Kelly is facing a sentence.

Kelly now faces a life term in jail after being found guilty on all nine counts filed against him.

“Mr. Kelly is the worst,” Gloria Allred, a lawyer for some of Kelly’s victims, said of all the predators she’s pursued.

Kelly faces a “mandatory minimum” of 10 years in jail and could face life in prison, according to the US Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of New York in a news release issued Monday.

When will R Kelly be sentenced?

On May 4, 2022, Kelly will be sentenced for his crimes. Kelly must remain in custody until then, according to the judge. This is a condensed version of the information.