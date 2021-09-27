R. Kelly’s Next Steps: The Embattled R&B Star Was Found Guilty of Racketeering.

Following his conviction on racketeering charges on Monday, R&B artist R. Kelly could face life in prison.

Kelly’s sentence will be decided months from now, with a sentencing hearing set for May 4 of next year. Meanwhile, Kelly is facing further accusations in two other states, though no trial dates have been set for those counts.

Following a six-week trial, a New York jury announced their decision to convict the 54-year-old singer on the second day of deliberations. Kelly was also found guilty of eight charges of violating the Mann Act.

The United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of New York (USAO-EDNY) tweeted Monday afternoon that R. Kelly has been convicted of racketeering by a federal jury in Brooklyn. “R. Kelly found guilty on ALL COUNTS,” a second tweet said.

In a press release published after the verdict, Acting US Attorney for the Eastern District of New York Jacquelyn M. Kasulis declared, “Justice was finally served.”

“Today’s guilty judgment permanently marks R. Kelly as a predator who exploited the young, the defenseless, and the voiceless for his own sexual gratification,” Kasulis said.

Deveraux Cannick, Kelly’s lawyer, told reporters on Monday that he was “disappointed” that the charges had been brought against him “considering all the contradictions.”

Racketeering is a charge that is frequently associated with multi-person organized criminal conduct. Prosecutors said in Kelly’s case that he “engaged in a racketeering operation that preyed upon women and girls who attended his concerts so that the victims may be ready to engage in illicit sexual behavior with him at a moment’s notice” when they originally charged him in July 2019.

According to the USAO-first EDNY’s accusations, Kelly was charged under the Mann Act owing to claims of “coercion and transportation of women and minors in interstate commerce to participate in illicit sexual behavior.”

Kelly has been the “head” of a “criminal business” for nearly three decades, according to the USAO-EDNY. Kelly’s inner circle included managers, bodyguards, personal assistants, and others, according to the USAO-EDNY.

Kelly exploited his celebrity as the head of the Enterprise to recruit women and girls to engage in criminal sexual behavior with him, according to the office.

The USAO-EDNY has been added. This is a condensed version of the information.