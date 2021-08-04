R. Kelly’s lawyer requests that the court provide free transcripts because the singer is broke.

R. Kelly’s Lawyer Asks Court to Provide Transcripts for Free Since Singer is Broke

At a hearing on Tuesday, one of R&B singer R. Kelly’s lawyers requested that court transcripts be delivered for free because the singer does not have any.

Kelly’s lawyer, Devereaux Cannick, said the musician is broke as a result of his inability to work for the past two years, and asked for the transcripts to be delivered free of charge.

“His funds are depleted,” Cannick said of Kelly.

Kelly awaits a sex-trafficking trial that starts in earnest next week, and has remained in prison since his arrest on multiple federal charges in 2019. In addition to the hearings in New York, Kelly is also facing sex-related charges in Illinois and Minnesota. He has pleaded not guilty.

See the following links for further Associated Press reporting:

Judge Ann M. Donnelly of the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York issued a series of rules limiting the evidence that can be shown to jurors. She found primarily in favor of the prosecution, but she did say that some evidence will be removed because it is too similar to other elements of the case aimed at proving Kelly was involved in racketeering in search of women and girls he might abuse.

The Grammy-winning, multiplatinum-selling R&B singer is accused of leading an enterprise of managers, bodyguards and other employees who helped him recruit women and girls for sex, sometimes at concerts and other venues. He has pleaded not guilty to racketeering, bribery, coercion, enticement and sex trafficking.

Cannick explained to the judge Kelly, whose real name is Robert Sylvester Kelly, wants to be measured for new clothes because he has gained so much weight in prison.

“It’s going to be a long trial,” Donnelly said after prosecutors outlined their plans to call numerous witnesses, including women who say they were sexually abused, physically abused and coerced to do things for Kelly’s pleasure.

Because of a rearranged courtroom due to coronavirus restrictions, the judge ordered the witnesses who allege abuse can testify with only their first name supplied to jurors, who will sit in the gallery rather than the jury box.

Donnelly also said she will generally not allow questions aimed at revealing if any of the women have had mental health treatment. She said she will not allow the jurors to be told that one witness had worked as an exotic dancer years after she said she was abused.