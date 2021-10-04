R. Kelly is the co-founder of #MuteRKelly. Conviction “doesn’t solve all of the problems he’s created,” says the author.

According to #MuteRKelly co-founder Oronike Odeleye, R&B artist R. Kelly’s September 27 conviction on racketeering and sex trafficking charges was a “relief” after decades of complaints about his treatment of women.

Odeleye and social justice activist Kenyette Barnes established #MuteRKelly in 2017. As the number of women accusing Kelly of sexual abuse continued to increase, the grassroots movement sought to have his music taken off the airwaves and his concerts canceled.

Kelly was previously on trial in 2008, but was cleared of the counts of child pornography leveled against him. Hundreds more witnesses testified this time in the New York trial, which began in August.

The list of witnesses includes more than ten victims, as well as Kelly’s former employees, who, according to Odeleye, no longer have a “financial motivation” to defend him.

Odeleye claimed she “wasn’t really surprised” when the jury revealed its decision given the circumstances of this year’s trial during a recent chat with This website.

Odeleye remarked, “I didn’t see how he’d be able to get out of it.” “These women have been coming out for more than two decades, seeking justice, and they have been ignored, humiliated, degraded, and insulted.”

“To finally have their allegations heard and vindicated was, in a sense, a huge relief for me. She said, “I simply felt so relieved for them.”

Kelly’s most recent charges were filed in 2019, not long after the documentary series Surviving R. Kelly aired on Lifetime. In August, the first trial stemming from the charges began in Brooklyn.

Additional allegations against Kelly have been filed in Illinois and Minnesota, but no trials have yet been scheduled.

Kelly was found guilty of racketeering and violations of the Mann Act, which prohibits the transportation of any woman for the purpose of prostitution or another similar immoral act, after a six-week trial in New York.

Kelly is scheduled to be sentenced in May 2022, and the New York charges alone may land him in prison for the rest of his life.

Kelly’s behavior has been the subject of rumors since the mid-1990s, when he married 15-year-old singer Aaliyah at the age of 27. Kelly’s claimed victims have filed various civil cases after decades of allegations. This is a condensed version of the information.