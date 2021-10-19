‘Queens,’ a new show from Brandy Norwood, resurrects ’90s nostalgia.

CultureMovies & Television

ABCHulu

“I believe it’s a great thing to see four Black women anchoring a show on television.”

Nostalgia for the 1990s is at an all-time high. Fashion, music, and, of course, television are all examples. Brandy Norwood, one of the decade’s most influential women, is returning with ABC’s new series Queens (October 19). “If you’re not from the 1990s, you either want to be from the 1990s or you wish you could have seen a lot of what happened,” she says. The story revolves around a fictional hip-hop girl trio reuniting in the present day to rekindle the magic. The rest of the cast includes Eve, Naturi Naughton, and Nadine Velazquez: “We lift each other up because of our friendship and shared energy. It’s as though you’re in a real group.” But, at its core, the show is a proclamation for something that is sorely lacking on television: diversity. “I think it’s a great thing to see four Black women anchoring a show on television,” Norwood says. With the addition of her sitcom Moesha to Netflix and the streaming of the 1997 live-action TV feature Cinderella on Disney+, Brandy is experiencing her own ’90s renaissance: “It’s fantastic that a new generation will be able to experience the magic.” What drew you to Queens in the first place? The music piqued my interest the most. My first love is music. So when I found out that this was a musical about rappers and that I’d be singing, dancing, and acting all at the same time, I was ecstatic! I mean, it’s like a fantasy! A ideal cast, too. Then I got to know the characters, and I was taken away by how multi-layered these women are. It was a page-turner for me as I read this script. I experienced a wide range of feelings. This is the first time I’ve ever felt like this. When I first read the script, I thought to myself, “Wow, this is different.” It was simply something I needed to do.

You’re collaborating with an all-star cast. What’s it like to collaborate with Eve, Naturi, and Nadine? Oh my god, we got along like a house on fire right away. Together, we have a strong link and a lot of energy. This is a condensed version of the information.