Queen Elizabeth II is under pressure to sever ties with the ruler of Dubai, who is accused of hacking Charles’ lawyer.

A royal analyst predicts that Queen Elizabeth II will “separate” herself from Dubai’s ruler after a court decided that he hacked the phones of his ex-wife and Prince Charles’ former U.K. lawyer.

The High Court of London concluded on October 6 that Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum used government-grade spyware Pegasus, developed by Israeli intelligence firm NSO Group, to hack Princess Haya.

On the balance of probabilities, the UAE Prime Minister abused his position to snoop on Haya and her team, according to Judge Sir Andrew McFarlane.

Fiona Shackleton, a former partner at royal law firm Farrer and Co, was among those hacked from the princess’ inner circle.

She was the lawyer for Prince Charles and has also represented Prince William and Prince Harry.

“The results constitute a total breach of trust, and indeed an abuse of power, to a large extent,” McFarlane said in a harsh statement.

“The manner in which the father [Maktoum] has resisted these charges and instructed his lawyers has aggravated the maltreatment.”

“Despite the weight of evidence, neither the reality of hacking nor the fact that it was done by Pegasus was ever admitted.”

“At no point has the father expressed any worry for the mother, who is responsible for their children, based on the fact that her phones have been hacked and her security compromised.”

