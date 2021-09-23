Pufferfish from ‘The Masked Singer’: Who Is He? So far, all of the clues have been found.

The Masked Singer is back for its sixth season, with a whole new cast of celebrities vying to keep their identities hidden behind outrageous costumes.

Pufferfish is one of the famous faces who has remained a mystery, despite the fact that the first episode of the reality show revealed a number of indications as to who she could be.

Here’s all we know about Pufferfish so far.

What are the hints that Pufferfish is who he claims to be?

She made her debut on the competition show by singing Doja Cat’s “Say So,” and explained that she chose the character of the pufferfish because she is “the queen of the sea.”

The mystery celebrity said in the first clue package regarding Pufferfish that she was “enthusiastic about becoming the Pufferfish because I know a thing or two about defending myself.”

She also revealed in the spaceship-themed short that she wanted to “fit in” for the majority of her life but couldn’t since she was a “strange kid in science class who messed up all the experiments.”

Pufferfish went on to say that her voice has always been “unusual,” but not in a good manner, and that she learned to “speak up” for herself at a young age, which she believes will help her “stand out” in the competition.

A disco ball, dry ice science experiments, a scale with two beakers on it, a boomerang, an erupting volcano, and a white guitar with the word “guitarra” on it were among the visual clues in the video, in addition to what she said.

What do the judges and the audience think of Pufferfish?

Judges Ken Jeong, Robin Thicke, Nicole Scherzinger, Nick Cannon, and Jenny McCarthy guessed her identity in a variety of ways.

Pufferfish may be Paula Abdul, Issa Rae, Maya Rudolph, or Jessica Alba, according to them.

Regardless of the judges’ guesses, many fans believe the Pufferfish is Toni Braxton, based on both the hints and her singing.

Braxton was mentioned by the judges as a probable Skunk identity guess.

Who was the first person to be eliminated in the first episode?

Pufferfish was one of three stars deemed safe from elimination in the first show, with Octopus, Skunk, Bull, and Mother Nature.

The bottom was occupied by Octopus and Mother Nature. This is a condensed version of the information.