Psaki has been chastised for her reasoning for why migrants do not require proof of vaccination whereas travelers must.

Jen Psaki, the White House press secretary, has come under fire for her recent comments about why migrants aren’t needed to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

During Monday’s press conference, Fox News journalist Pete Doocy questioned Psaki if officials are requiring proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test from anyone crossing the southern border, notably the thousands of migrants camped in Del Rio, Texas.

Psaki told Doocy that once people enter the border, they are both checked to see whether they have any symptoms. “If they show signs of illness, they will be quarantined.” That is how we work.

“They have no plans to stay here for an extended amount of time. I don’t believe they are the same thing. It is not the same…. We’re expelling people under Title 42 specifically because of COVID, because we don’t want a situation where a huge group of people gathers and poses a threat to the community and the migrants themselves.”

To limit the spread of the virus, Title 42 empowers US Customs and Border Protection to deport undocumented migrants. On Monday, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas told reporters that the majority of migrants are still being deported from the United States as a result of the directive.

Rep. Lauren Boebert of Colorado, a Republican, slammed the White House press secretary’s remarks as “bull crap.”

Psaki has been hammered on the “allowing unvaccinated immigrants in while mandating immunizations for everything else” issue for weeks, according to Republican analyst Matt Whitlock. What gives that she doesn’t have a better response than this nonsense?!”

Illegal immigrants, according to Jen Psaki, do not require proof of vaccination since they “do not want to stay here.”

…do you want to come back?

September 20, 2021 — Rep. Andy Biggs (@RepAndyBiggsAZ)

“Come again?” said Arizona Republican Andy Biggs in reaction to Psaki’s remarks.

“She genuinely claimed illegal immigrants plan to be here for shorter time than vacationers or business travelers?” one Twitter user wondered.

“Apparently, Covid cannot be communicated if your aims are short term,” said another.

Psaki’s remarks come only hours after the government stated that all international travelers will be required to be completely vaccinated and show proof of a negative COVID-19 test three days prior to flying.

The new system “follows science to make Americans and international aviation travel secure,” according to the press release. This is a condensed version of the information.