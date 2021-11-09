Protecting Spotted Owls is the latest conflict between Trump’s policies and the Biden administration.

According to The Associated Press, Trump’s administration announced just five days before he left office that it would withdraw protection from millions of acres set aside for the northern spotted owl in Oregon, Washington, and Northern California. On Tuesday, the US Fish and Wildlife Service changed its decision.

According to documents obtained by The Associated Press, government biologists cautioned that the Trump Administration’s prior modifications could have pushed the spotted owl to extinction. According to the Fish and Wildlife Service, the bird is designated as a threatened species under the Endangered Species Act. Its population has been declining at a rate of roughly 4% per year.

Former Fish and Wildlife Service Director Aurelia Skipwith and Trump’s Interior Secretary David Bernhardt ignored owl concerns in favor of removing restrictions on more acreage than the forestry sector had requested. The documents revealed that Bernhardt and Skipwith based their conclusion on an erroneous interpretation of science. Controlling the number of barred owls, according to Skipwith, would be the most efficient strategy to keep the spotted owl alive.

The Trump Administration’s modifications were twice postponed by officials after President Joe Biden took office, and they never went into force. These are just a few of the Trump-era measures that the Interior Department has repealed or overturned since Biden assumed office. The department has been dealing with issues such as oil and gas extraction on public lands and wind farm bird conservation.

Democratic lawmakers from Oregon, Washington, and California have called for an investigation into the elimination of spotted owl protections on public lands. The lawmakers’ inquiry were motivated by scientific intervention by Trump appointees.

The Associated Press was the first to learn about Tuesday’s action before it was made public.

In an email to the Associated Press, Bernhardt defended his handling of the situation, saying that Congress allowed the interior secretary the ability to exclude localities from protection.

Bernhardt said that the agency’s “reasonable certainty” that the owl would become extinct did not correspond to the law’s requirement that habitat be protected if a species “would” become extinct.

