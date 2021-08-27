Prosecutors will not challenge Sirhan Sirhan’s release on parole.

After prosecutors announced they will not challenge his release, Sirhan Sirhan, the man convicted of assassinating Robert F Kennedy, could be given parole during a hearing on Friday.

Sirhan, who is now 77, was sentenced to 53 years in jail for the first-degree murder of late New York senator and Democratic presidential candidate Charles Schumer. The Palestinian had previously been denied parole 15 times.

Commissioners listened to nearly three hours of testimony, including Sirhan’s, at his most recent hearing in 2016. He informed them that while he was sorry for the crime, he couldn’t take blame because he didn’t remember it.

Sirhan has always maintained that he has no recollection of carrying out the murder, only of the events leading up to and following it. He further said that he shot Kennedy because of his support for Israel upset him.

Sirhan had failed to exhibit appropriate regret or understanding of his crime on that date, according to the parole board.

This time, though, the California Parole Board will make the final decision on whether or not to release Sirhan.

District Attorney George Gascón, who was appointed last year, has made it clear that prosecutors will not be involved in parole decisions.

Gascón, a former police officer, told The Associated Press earlier this year that while he recognizes the terrible nature of Kennedy’s killing, he believes it is critical to follow the policy.

He stated, “I can become very emotionally tied around my personal views [about]someone who killed someone I believed could have been a tremendous president for this nation.”

“However, that has no bearing on this procedure. It doesn’t work for the person no one knows about.”

Sirhan was found guilty of assassinating Kennedy on June 5, 1968, at the Ambassador Hotel in Los Angeles. Just seconds after delivering a speech to celebrate his victory in California’s Democratic presidential primary, Kennedy was shot three times in the hotel kitchen. He died the next day.

Sirhan was tried for the murder in 1969 and was sentenced to death at the time. After the California Supreme Court briefly abolished death punishment, the sentence was commuted to life in prison three years later.

The choice of whether or not to release the information. This is a condensed version of the information.