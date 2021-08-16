Products sold at PetSmart have been recalled due to elevated vitamin D levels.

A firm has issued a recall for various dog food products due to high vitamin D levels. Vitamin D is necessary for dogs, but too much of it can create “severe health difficulties.”

On Aug. 13, the Washington-based Wet Noses Dog Treat Company voluntarily recalled around 51,000 packs of various Simply Nourish frozen dog food items after a “regular nutrition test” revealed high vitamin D levels in them, according to a company notification on the FDA website.

According to the corporate release, the problem originated as a result of the vitamin mix dosage being drastically reduced by the vitamin mix manufacturer, which change was neither identified or adequately conveyed. “As a result, there was no reduction in the dosage.”

Simply Nourish Frozen Chicken & Veggies, Simply Nourish Beef & Barley, Simply Nourish Frozen Turkey & Sweet Potato, and Simply Nourish Frozen Pork & Veggies with certain UPC Codes and “Best By” date ranges are included in the recall.

The FDA website has a complete list of the impacted products’ UPC codes as well as photographs of their packaging. These were available at a few PetSmart locations across the country.

The business clarified that “no other products have been impacted.” To yet, no illnesses linked to the recall have been documented.

Those who may have purchased an impacted product should stop feeding it to their pets and return it to the store where they purchased it for a full refund.

The company stated, “We care greatly about our customers and their dogs, and we have put corrective procedures in place to guarantee this situation does not recur.”

Dogs and Vitamin D

Vitamin D is a “essential mineral” for dogs, according to the FDA, but too much of it in their food can lead to vitamin D toxicity.

Vitamin D is a fat-soluble vitamin that, unlike other water-soluble vitamins, does not pass through the urine of dogs. It will be stored instead in fat tissues and the liver.

Loss of appetite, weight loss, excessive drooling, increased urine, and increased thirst are all symptoms of consuming too much vitamin D. Vitamin D can also create major health problems in pets, such as renal failure, if it is ingested “at very high doses or over a lengthy period of time.”

