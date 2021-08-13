Prior to FDA approval, over 1 million people in the United States received their third COVID vaccine dose.

According to the Associated Press, roughly 1.1 million Americans have already received a third dose of the Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine on their own, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), though it’s unclear how many received the extra shot due to compromised immune systems.

The Food and Drug Administration decided on Friday that transplant recipients and other severely immune-compromised people can receive a third shot of Moderna or Pfizer for the potential protection it provides, but regulators struggled to define who qualified.

Only people in high-risk groups are eligible for the third dose, according to the FDA. Many high-risk patients have already gone to significant measures to obtain a third dose, including traveling to other states and misrepresenting about their vaccination status.

Here are a few things to keep in mind:

Why do some people require a higher dose?

Although the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines provide effective protection for ordinarily healthy people, many people who take immune-suppressing medicines or have conditions that weaken their immune systems would benefit less from the standard two doses. According to one study cited by the CDC, roughly 40% to 44% of persons hospitalized for a so-called breakthrough case—infection after vaccination—are immune-compromised.

According to Dr. Camille Kotton of Massachusetts General Hospital, one of the CDC’s experts, those hospitalized patients “did everything right—they’re just suffering from a lack of effective vaccine protection.”

Who is eligible?

The FDA singled out transplant recipients and others with similar levels of immune suppression among the roughly 7 million Americans who are immune-compromised. The FDA did not specify who fell under which of the other categories. However, according to the CDC, those with blood malignancies, those on specific chemotherapies, and those on drugs like rituximab for rheumatoid arthritis had very low immunization responses.

Is a doctor’s note or a blood test required?

Neither was required by the FDA. According to some specialists, there should be no obstacles to receiving a third dose. Dr. William Schaffner, an infectious diseases expert at Vanderbilt University, said, “We would want to make that as easy as possible.”

How much would a third dose set you back?

Shots are administered for free under the FDA’s emergency use authorization.

Is it okay to mix & match?

