Princess Diana’s Memory Will Loom Large Over Royals for Three Years, According to ‘Spencer’

With the new film Spencer and the television series The Crown, Princess Diana’s loneliness and isolation at the heart of the royal family will be extensively featured on screens for the next three years.

On Monday, October 14, Pablo Larran’s frightening picture of life inside the royal family will be released in the United States and the United Kingdom, with early reviews praising Kristen Stewart’s portrayal of the princess.

Broadsheet published in the United Kingdom “She’ll be swiftly and rightfully award-tipped for this,” the Daily Telegraph predicted, while Deadline called her portrayal “a bracing, caustic, heartbreaking, and altogether magnificent act.” The film uses an unsettling visual approach typical to the horror genre to tell a fictionalized narrative of a Christmas weekend at Sandringham, Queen Elizabeth II’s home in the east of England.

Princess Diana’s portrayal of the royal family as cold and emotionally distant has endured 24 years after her death, and comes on the heels of the release of Season 4 of The Crown in November.

During Prince Charles’ affair with Camilla, Emma Corrin depicts Princess Diana’s bouts of bulimia and loneliness in the Netflix series.

However, a third wave of Princess Diana’s biography will be released next year, capping what was supposed to be a year of celebration for Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee.

Season 5 of The Crown will premiere in November 2022, and it will follow the public disintegration of Charles and Diana’s marriage, which culminated in her death in a Paris automobile accident in August 1997.

For the third year in a row, viewers in the United States and the United Kingdom will be bombarded with stories of Princess Diana’s treatment by the royal family during the Christmas season.

It’s too early to say whether Spencer would be harmful to Prince Charles, but according to YouGov, the fourth season of The Crown coincided with a decline in the proportion of people who thought he would make a fine king.

In June 2020, 37% of Britons thought Charles would make a fine king, but this fell to 32% in December 2020, following the release of The Crown, and 31% in May 2021.

In June 2020, 30% felt he would not make a suitable king, but by December 2020, this had risen to 33%, and by May 2021, it had risen to 35%.

