Princess Diana’s 25 Most Iconic Outfits

From her 25-foot train to the revenge dress she wore as the world saw Prince Charles plead adultery, Princess Diana’s ensembles have become fashion legends.

From paparazzi photos to stage-managed appearances for good causes or at state banquets, she was one of the most photographed women in the world.

Her fashion choices have influenced generations of women who are looking for new outfit ideas.

Here are a few of her most famous outfits:

The Wedding Gown and Train of Princess Diana

When the Princess of Wales married Prince Charles at St Paul’s Cathedral on July 29, 1981, she had a 25-foot train to match her lavish wedding attire.

The Dress of Revenge

When Princess Diana arrived to the Serpentine Gallery in London in June 1994, she was photographed in an off-the-shoulder black party dress.

This wasn’t just any public appearance, though, because Diana’s husband, Prince Charles, had taped interviews with journalist Jonathan Dimbleby, which were shown later that evening.

Christina Stambolian’s attire was so bold that it became dubbed as her “revenge dress” in the media.

The Prince of Wales admitted to cheating on her on television, but only after their marriage had irreversibly broken down, he said.

The Red and White Houndstooth Coat of Princess Diana

During a visit to Sandringham two days before Christmas, on December 23, 1990, Princess Diana wore a red houndstooth coat and a black houndstooth skirt.

During a visit to Stockholm, Sweden, in January 2018, Kate Middleton paid respect to her mother-in-fashion law’s sense.

