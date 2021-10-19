Princess Diana was the first to cheat on Prince Charles, according to the Royal Protection Officer.

According to the police officer who discovered Princess Diana’s adultery, she cheated on Prince Charles before his legendary affair with Camilla Parker-Bowles.

During a bombshell 1995 interview, the princess famously stated, “There were three of us in this marriage, so it was a bit crowded.”

In 1992, a book revealed Charles’ long-running affair with Camilla, now his wife, the Duchess of Cornwall, which led to the royal couple’s separation that year.

Princess Diana, according to Allan Peters, Prince Charles’ personal protection officer for nine years, cheated first with a police bodyguard named Barry Mannakee, according to a new CNN documentary on Princess Diana.

“The prevalent idea is that the Prince of Wales was wandering all the way through his marriage and that is certainly, unequivocally not the truth,” Peters said on the show, named Diana.

“The princess was the first to go astray. After learning about Mrs. Parker-Bowles’ affair with Mannakee, he returned to visit her. Nobody is the bad guy. Everyone, in my opinion, is a victim.

“He was under a lot of pressure to marry, and she was also a victim of the whole thing.”

In private speech coaching tapes, the princess admitted that she “came deeply in love” with Mannakee when she was “24 or 25.”

Diana married in 1981 and turned 24 in July 1985, a year before her affair with her bodyguard was uncovered.

The princess told speech coach Peter Settelen that she knew Charles had returned to Camilla five years after the wedding, in 1986, even though she had suspected him before.

When the romance was revealed in 1986, Mannakee was removed from royal protection and died in a vehicle accident a few months later, causing Diana to assume he was “bumped off.”

Peters revealed the moment he questioned Diana about her feelings for her bodyguard and got her to acknowledge she was in love with him in an episode of the series set to premiere on Sunday, October 24.

“Barry Mannakee was a protection officer on our squad, and I began to notice her conduct was different whenever we were anywhere near Barry Mannakee, which was obviously signaling that something may have happened between them, so I decided to talk to,” he told CNN. This is a condensed version of the information.